Share:

Differences among PML-N ranks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have aggravated as senior vice president of provincial chapter Abdul Subhan Khan has been dismissed from his party position over violation of rules.

PML-N’s provincial general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi has also issued a show-cause notice to senior vice president Abdul Subhan Khan, accusing him of splitting the party into factions and violating the party discipline. The show-cause notice says that if Subhan does not tender any satisfactory reply, his basic membership will also be terminated.

Source said the decision had been taken to issue show-cause notices to Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Arbab Khizar Hayat and others as well. In this regard, PML-N leader Arbab Khizar Hayat said ideological workers would not submit any reply to the show-cause notices and they were united under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.