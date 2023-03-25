Share:

LARKANA - The district administration organized “Ramazan Bachat Bazaar” at Library Chowk Kandhkot (Kashmore-Kandhkot), on Friday aimed to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the month of Ramzan. The ‘Bachat Bazaar’ was organized on the special instructions of Sindh Government and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot, in which cheap stalls of food and essential commodities stalls were set up. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani Mathani visited the bazaar and inspected the stalls and issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioner to provide essential commodities at lower prices than the market, so that people can get the maximum benefit from the Ramazan Bachat Bazar.