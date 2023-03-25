Share:

ISLAMABAD - Meanwhile, Minis­ter for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Fri­day said President Dr Arif Alvi should "work in the constitution­al domain" and better write a letter to Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to return 190 million pounds to the nation­al exchequer.

He should also seek answer from the PTI chief for "acts of terrorism”, besides “ac­cepting Tyrian as his daugh­ter” and facing the Toshakha­na and foreign funding cases in courts, he said while re­acting to a letter written by President Alvi to Prime Min­ister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The minister said the president should not “act on the orders of Imran Khan and becomes his puppet “. But unfortunately, “a person breaking the Constitution and law had been appoint­ed to the constitutional po­sition”, he added. He said the question arose why Pres­ident Alvi did not act over violation of human rights when a person was arrest­ed in a fake case of 15 kg of heroin. Whether putting the opposition leader, and the sisters and daughters of po­litical opponents in death cells were not the violation of human rights, he further questioned.