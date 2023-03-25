Share:

LAHORE - Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has lauded the HEC sports teams for clinching medals in different national championships. HEC teams bagged a silver medal in 60th National Badminton Championship, bronze medal in Women National Volleyball Championship and bronze medal in 14th Tug of War National Championship. Similarly, the HEC women team won a bronze medal in 10th National Archery Championship whereas HEC men team secured 4th position.

In 17th HEC Women Baseball Championship, HEC team won bronze medal and its player Aram Barkat was awarded ‘Best Player of the Championship’ title. In the National Swimming Championship, HEC men’s team won the bronze in 100-meter freestyle. In his message, the Chairman HEC appreciated the efforts of HEC sports division, coaches, team managers and players for their remarkable performance in various national championships.