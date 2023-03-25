Share:

The yearly promises of supplying gas to domestic consumers for sehri and iftar during Ramzan look to have once again, fallen short of expectations. Residents of major cities such as Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta have complained of unavailability, even during the hours when uninterrupted supply was promised. With gas in short supply, residents have a hard time preparing for sehri and iftar, which is naturally a problem that affects the poorer sections of society much more.

It is unclear why successive governments have been unable to form a plan of action on finding a substitute for domestic users. Gas is no longer in large supply in Pakistan, and as such, using it for cooking and heating up homes is simply not feasible. Sui Southern has claimed that the failure to meet demand is a result of a year 8-9 percent decline in our national gas reserves. That is a very high number.

It is clear that our lack of care in using our gas reserves have led to this situation, but energy needs can still be met if we start planning for a future without gas reserves to bank on. This requires a serious and concerted investment into renewable sources of energy such as hydroelectric and solar power. Pakistan has historically invested in hydroelectric, but beyond the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Sindh, investment in solar energy has been mostly private. Pakistan needs to greatly increase its electricity production and moving away from the oil-coal and gas power plants, in the long run, is also essential.

The gas crisis can be used as a catalyst for change or it can be the source of another round of problems for both domestic and industrial users. The choice of where our future lies is with this government and the ones after it.