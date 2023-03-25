Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital on Friday and inquired after the patients in the emergency ward beside reviewing medical facilities being provided. The CM inquired from the patients and the attendants about treatment facilities being provided and directed the administration to en­sure best treatment facilities to the patients.CM Mohsin Naqvi also attended the ongoing meeting in the Committee Room pertaining to matters of the hospital. The CM was also informed about patients dialy­sis facility in the Jin­nah Hospital. Moh­sin Naqvi said that treatment and other facilities will be im­proved in the hospital with the cooperation of private sector. Gohar Ejaz has set an example to serve the distressed humanity in the Jinnah Hos­pital, he remarked. Mohsin Naqvi also met with the Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital and other faculty members. Pro­vincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, renowned social and business personality Gohar Ejaz, Secretary SHC&ME, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College and concerned officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visited Model Bazar Town­ship to inspect provision of free flour. The CM took prompt action on the complaints of the visitors and directed that every citizen should be given free flour visiting the sale point. CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Model Bazaar Township and reviewed free distribution of flour process.