SARGODHA - The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth Rs20 million from various shops during the crackdown in Sargodha district.
According to FBR office, acting on a tip-off, a special squad consisting of Inspector Aftab Awan and Inspector Waseem Jasra under the supervision of FBR Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided at various shops in Sargodha city and recovered an ample stock of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth in 20 millions of rupees.
FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated the performance of raiding team.
FOUR SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR OVERCHARGING
The district administration imposed fines on four shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the Kotmomin tehsil here on Friday.
According to official sources, Kotmomin Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rabnawaz inspected various points including Sial Morr and imposed fines amounting to Rs55,000 to four grocery shops for selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates and not displaying price lists at their shops.
Action against profiteers and artificial inflation creators would be continued without any discrimination, the AC added.
16 HELD WITH CONTRABAND
Sargodha police on Friday arrested 16 accused and recovered drugs and weapons.
According to the police, raiding teams arrested nine drug-pushers and recovered 1.02-kg hashish and 104 litres of liquor.
In a crackdown, the police arrested seven accused and recovered nine pistols and a number of rounds from them.
BIKE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED
Sargodha police launched a crackdown on law violators on Friday and busted a bike-lifter gang, comprising four members including Naveed, Saleem, Bashir and Akram.
The police recovered nine motorcycles, one motorcycle rickshaw and stolen items worth millions of rupees from the gangsters, a police spokesperson said.