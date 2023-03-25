Share:

SARGODHA - The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid ciga­rettes sticks worth Rs20 million from various shops during the crackdown in Sargodha district.

According to FBR office, acting on a tip-off, a special squad con­sisting of Inspector Aftab Awan and Inspector Waseem Jasra un­der the supervision of FBR Sar­godha, Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided at various shops in Sargodha city and recovered an ample stock of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth in 20 millions of rupees.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated the performance of raiding team.

FOUR SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR OVERCHARGING

The district administration imposed fines on four shopkeep­ers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the Kotmo­min tehsil here on Friday.

According to official sources, Kotmomin Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Rabnawaz inspect­ed various points including Sial Morr and imposed fines amounting to Rs55,000 to four grocery shops for selling essen­tial commodities at exorbitant rates and not displaying price lists at their shops.

Action against profiteers and artificial inflation creators would be continued without any discrimination, the AC added.

16 HELD WITH CONTRABAND

Sargodha police on Friday ar­rested 16 accused and recovered drugs and weapons.

According to the police, raid­ing teams arrested nine drug-pushers and recovered 1.02-kg hashish and 104 litres of liquor.

In a crackdown, the police ar­rested seven accused and recov­ered nine pistols and a number of rounds from them.

BIKE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED

Sargodha police launched a crackdown on law violators on Friday and busted a bike-lifter gang, comprising four mem­bers including Naveed, Saleem, Bashir and Akram.

The police recovered nine mo­torcycles, one motorcycle rick­shaw and stolen items worth millions of rupees from the gangsters, a police spokesper­son said.