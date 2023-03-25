KARACHI - Fire broke out in the warehouse of the State Life building in Karachi on late Thursday night. The blaze spread and engulfed the entire warehouse very quickly. At least four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed, brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. The fire brigade sources informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, old furniture stored in the warehouse was reduced to ashes by the fire.
STAFF REPORT
March 25, 2023
