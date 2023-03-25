Share:

KHYBER - The scheme of supplying free wheat flour to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries began in the district on Thursday, as it has elsewhere in the country. Last day, ADC-Relief Nauman Ali Shah, ADC-Finance Hasseb-ur-Rehman, and Assistant Commissioners from all three tehsils, Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Bara, visited the distribution points and observed the process. Almost 0.168900 million deserving families will receive three begs (10 Kg) of free flour under the special Ramadan relief package in all three subdivisions of district Khyber.

Before that, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir briefed the media, saying that the government had decided to provide free food packages instead of setting up sasta Bazaars and other relief during Ramadan. He added that approximately 164 points had been set up across the district to assist locals.

It was a joint initiative of the federal and provincial governments aimed at easing the difficulties faced by the lower and middle classes during Ramadan. To avoid any inconvenience, he advised people to check their eligibility by texting their CNIC number to 8171, the BISP helpline, as the data was linked to it. The district administrative officer directed that all necessary measures be taken to avoid long lines of beneficiaries at distribution points. according to information, 164 distribution points in three tehsils have been established, and 384 metric tonne quotas of flour per day have been reserved for Khyber. It should be noted that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will distribute free flour to 5.75 million families across the province.

Meanwhile, from the first day of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the local administration of Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara have started arranging Iftari facilities for almost 100 fasters each in the tehsils with the purpose to assist the poor and strangers in the holy month, DC informed.