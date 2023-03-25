ISLAMABAD - A long-awaited loan agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be signed once a few remaining points, including a proposed fuel pricing scheme, are settled, an IMF official confirmed on Friday.
The coalition government and IMF have been negotiating since early February on an agreement that would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped country of 220 million people.
The latest issue is a plan, announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, to charge affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor, who have been hit hard by inflation, which in February was at its highest in 50 years. Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told the media on Thursday last that his ministry had been given six weeks to work out the fuel pricing plan. But the IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, said the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme. Ruiz, in a message to the media, confirmed a media report that a staff-level agreement would be signed once a few remaining points, including the fuel scheme, were settled. She added that the Fund would ask the government for more details about the fuel proposal, including how it would be implemented and what protection would be put in place to prevent abuse. The petroleum and finance ministries did not immediately respond to a media request for comment.