LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that we all have to work together to achieve a tuberculosis-free Pakistan. Talking to a delegation of health professionals working for TB control in Pakistan dur­ing a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said that every year March 24 is cele­brated as World TB Day all over the world. Governor Punjab said purpose of the World TB Day is to raise awareness about TB and efforts to end the global epi­demic, adding that Pakistan is still far behind in achieving the global target of becoming free of TB epidemic by 2035, and it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve it. Governor Punjab said as the chancellor, he has given instructions to the health universities to work in the field of family medicine .