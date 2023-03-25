Share:

RAWALPINDI - The capital city police have arrested a total of 369 PTI leaders, workers and supporters for their alleged involvement in arson, attacking law enforcement agencies and vandalising state property in capital on March 18, the day former premier faced a court of law in Toshakhana case, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police have booked former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with many of his accomplices under terrorism charges for storming in the capital, injuring cops, torching police vehicles and stoning the judicial complex on March 18. Furthermore, FIRs have also been registered against the accused with other police stations, he said. He said that IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has constituted several police teams under supervision of DIG and SSP Operations, carrying out raids to arrest the accused involved in arson and attacking LEAs under command of former premier. Police are also collecting data of the accused from various sources besides obtaining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The police spokesman said that Islamabad police investigators are sharing the CCTV footage with police of other provinces to identify the culprits involved in arson and torturing cops in Islamabad so that their arrests could be made. Similarly, the details about employees of government run departments involved in storming into court and attacking police parties is also being shared with the departments concerned, he said adding that the police would also write a letter to ambassadors of all the foreign countries while informing them about the involvement of overseas Pakistanis in the crime in Islamabad upon appearance of Imran Khan before a court of law.

He said that as many as 63 officers and cops of Islamabad police suffered multiple injuries during attacks and arson by the violent protestors of PTI in Islamabad. He said that CSO of former premier Shibli Faraz is nominated in a case and JIT would ascertain his role during investigation. He said that Islamabad police are making all out efforts to ensure rule of law and implement court orders. No one is above the law and strict action would be taken against those found involved in attacking police parties in the line of duty, he said.