LAHORE - In response to the letter sent by Inspec­tor General Police Punjab Dr. Usman An­war to the Election Commission of Paki­stan, Punjab Police has been allowed to hold sessions of promotion boards and promotion committees for departmen­tal promotions. After the permission of the Election Commission, Dr. Usman Anwar presided an important meet­ing regarding holding of the promotion boards, in which IG Punjab directed to complete the process of departmental promotions on vacant posts in Punjab Police and fill them as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that promotion board meetings for promotion from DSP to SP, Inspector to DSP and Sub Inspector to Inspector should be held as soon as pos­sible. Similarly, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs have been directed to conduct promo­tion boards at the earliest for promo­tions from constable to sub-inspector rank in their concerned districts and regions. IG Punjab while giving instruc­tions said that no obstacle will be toler­ated in the way of promotion of employ­ees eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority and strict action will be taken against delay or negligence in this regard. During the session, IG Pun­jab inquired about the schedule of Pro­motion Board sessions from the officers.

IG Punjab directed that the promotion process be carried out in a transparent, impartial and senioirty based. He fur­ther said that no effort should be spared to give promotion to the deserving of­ficers and personnel because depart­mental promotion is their legitimate right. He said that holding of promotion board sessions should be dealt with as a time limit case. IG Punjab directed that Additional IG Establishment, DIG Head­quarters, Establishment and AIG Admin should ensure the immediate holding of sessions. Dr. Usman Anwar directed the AIG Admin to ensure that the de­partmental promotions of minister staff should be completed under personal supervision as soon as possible. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the holding of the Promotion Boards sessions and the completion of the record. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Headquar­ters Humayun Bashir Tarar,