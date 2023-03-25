Share:

It is well-known to everyone that the First World War resulted in devastating consequences; therefore, to maintain world peace, the first international organization, the League of Nations, was established in 1920. However, the beginning of the Second World War ended the peace treaty. The protection of human rights has always been the priority of developed countries, so another idea for cooperation emerged in 1945, giving birth to the United Nations Organization. It is a fact that this organization resolved many conflicting concerns of the countries. Promoting international peace and avoiding wars is one of the major concerns of this worldwide organization. Still, unfortunately, the Security Council, the chief organ of the UN, has remained ineffective in executing specific resolutions over India regarding the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) case.

It is pertinent to note here Indian threat to IIOJK and violation of Human rights is not only a question mark for regional peace but also a warning to the United Nations stability. The Kashmir issue is now the talk of global politics and a bone of contention at the international level. This issue is between two nuclear-power countries; hence, its costs are expected to be far beyond the borders. Putting deaf ears over this issue is a signal of peace demoting. Conversely, supporting Indian hegemonic steps will never constrain Pakistan from compromising on its minimum credible deterrence. It should be noted that the Seventy-fifth historical conflict between two nuclear countries and its roots go to the ignorant steps of Lord Mountbatten and the Hindutva alliance at the time of separation. At that time, Kashmir comprised an 80 percent Muslim population, and the majority was willing to be part of Pakistan.

Kashmiris have all the cultural, geographic and religious explanations that connect them with Pakistan, but the brutality of Indian hegemons abused the international notion of human rights in IIOJK. This affiliation of Kashmiris with Pakistan showed an accurate Indian picture. Indian army started genocides against Muslims and common Human right violation in Jammu; as a result, regional Mujahedin emerged to support Kashmiri Muslims. Then Nehru government crossed all the limitations of humanity and overran the Indian army in IIOJ&K. Aftermath, Pakistan, a supporter of Kashmiri rights, came forward to resist destructive outcomes, but India started a war against Pakistan.

In this regard, to resolve the issue, the United Nations recommended a plebiscite in Kashmir, but India, knowing the results, turned away by giving unnecessary excuses. Moreover, India held elections in 1954, and with the approval of the Kashmir assembly, India declared Kashmir an integral part of it. In reaction, UNSC passed resolution 122 that rejected the law and advocated the referendum in Kashmir. After the Indo-Pakistan nuclear blast testing, the United Nations passed resolution-1172 and asked both rivals to minimize tensions and build up trust. India turned a blind eye to this decision. On the other hand, Indian interference violates international law; the recent Kulbhushan Yadav case and the dossier presented at the press conference of authorities are live examples of Indian illegal intervention policy. India always plays that game to divert public attention from Indian national issues. Still, South Asian politicians should not ignore that India’s policy will lead to the greatest debacle in the region.

In addition, it is a matter of fact, this region experienced four wars between two countries. Recently in February 2019, Pakistan cracked two Indian warplanes, MIG-21 and Pilot Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were arrested. Knowing that both are nuclear countries, Pakistan released the accused to give peace gestures in the region. It is time for UNSC to put a way forward in the Kashmir issue per the exact resolution India has been ducking for 74 years by using specific tactics and excuses. Knowing the fact, that step of the Indian government violates all the resolutions of the United Nations. The silence of the UN on the Indian move, taken on 5th August 2019, weakens the stability of this international organization. In recent times, inhuman activities have been carried out by the Indian government. Pakistan, an Islamic state, will never leave Kashmir in a ditch of injustice. In the BJP regime, more than 143 Custodial killings, 4370 Arson, 304 Children orphaned, and 1107 women disgraced/molested, as reported by KMS.

International institutions have a duty to resolve this conflict and take serious action against India’s immoral, inhuman and unjust activities. In conclusion, Global players should be aware that the outcome of this burning question will be staking regional and global peace.