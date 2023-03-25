Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has demanded the judges for taking notice of the constitutional violations by postponing the general elections.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link today, Imran Khan asked judges to take notice of the constitutional violations. He said that the rulers will not stop from committing constitutional violations if no action was taken against their first violation.

He said that the rule of law is the fundamental right of the nation. He urged judges to take notice of the government’s moves. He said that Pakistan is going through a decisive phase. He also asked the legal fraternity to protect the Constitution.

Khan said that ‘the ruling mafia’ attacked the Constitution. He questioned who will guarantee the organisation of the general elections on October 8. He added that they would give more reasons to postpone elections on October 8 like economic crisis, security issues and others.

The PTI chief criticised the rulers and said they even rejected to follow the decision of the five-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) judges.

The former premier said that they want to give real independence to the nationals. He vowed that he will stay at his Zaman Park residence instead of fleeing somewhere.

He urged nationals to stand firmly against the rulers who are trying to spread fear among them.

Earlier in the day, Khan pinned all hopes on the Supreme Court (SC) after the election commission announced the postponement of the general elections in Punjab.

Imran Khan, while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, questioned whether the economic crisis and terrorism would end on October 8. He expressed fear that the situation will be worsened on October 8.

The former premier said that the rulers can do anything if they decided to commit constitutional violations once. He reminded that former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq had announced to conduct elections in 90 days but he remained in power for 11 years.

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) is the last hope of all Pakistanis, otherwise, there is no way out of the prevailing crisis.