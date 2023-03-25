Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf chief Imran Khan’s ‘false narrative’ about foreign conspiracy to remove him from power damaged the country’s interests. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, criticized President Arif Alvi for unduly supporting Imran Khan, violating his head of the state status. Earlier in the day, President Alvi sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising that all concerned executive authorities of the feder­al and provincial governments should be directed to refrain from abuse of human rights and also to assist the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan to hold general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within the timeframe. Shazia Marri alleged that Arif Alvi never considered himself as the President of the coun­try and supported Imran Khan’s ‘false narrative’ which damaged the country’s interests. “Dr Alvi remained silent on every abuse of PTI government as President. NAB (National Accountability Bureau) kept the citizens as prisoners for 90 days and Dr Alvi never took notice of jailing political opponents based on false al­legations,” she said. She further said that the President remained silent on the deaths of citizens in NAB custody. “Bani Gala Palace was regularised and the houses of the poor continued to be de­molished. Thousands of civil servants were fired and steel mills were locked but Dr Alvi remained silent,” she added. Marri said Alvi deviated from constitution to please his leader. “Dr Alvi tried to dissolve the National Assembly despite the no-confidence mo­tion (against the then PM),” she maintained. She said that Dr Alvi took retaliatory action against Supreme Court judge on Imran Khan’s directions. “But Arif Alvi takes note of artificial crisis of flour, sugar, LNG, and agricultural fertilizers, Dr Alvi’s name is also in the banned foreign funding scam,” she contended