Peshawar - The construction of the Koto power plant in Dir Lower has entered the final stage of completion. After completion at the end of this year, the project will begin producing 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity, bringing more than 2 billion rupees to the province annually and creating new job opportunities. It will aid in the resolution of the crisis. During an emergency visit to the Koto hydropower project site, peDO Chief Executive Engr Naeem Khan expressed these views.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Marwat accompanied him on this occasion. CeO peDO reviewed the project’s progress and carefully examined the various parts of the project. Concerning the project’s progress, Deputy Director Engineer Muqeem-ud-Din stated that, for security reasons, several members of the team of Chinese engineers working on it had left and returned, while bringing machinery for the project proved difficult during the Covid-19 emergency.

The project work has been slightly delayed as a result of these factors. however, now that the security situation has improved, the Chinese staff is back and working hard and the machinery has been delivered.

He stated that there are some difficulties in acquiring land for the project, to which Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Khan responded that discussions are underway with residents regarding the purchase of land, and payments will be made to landowners soon. While expressing satisfaction with the speed of work on the project, Chief executive peDO Engr Naeem warned the pitch staff that the pace of work on the project should be increased so that the people can benefit from the project’s benefits as soon as the remaining work is completed.