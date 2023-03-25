Share:

ISLAMABAD - Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghu­lam Ali yesterday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province on October 8, 2023, the date fixed for holding polls in Punjab province.

The Governor KP, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of Pa­kistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, sharing reason of new wave of terrorism in the province, asked to delay elections for more five months. He argued that the polls would be better to schedule on a same date fixed for the Punjab elec­tions. The Governor earlier had given May 28, 2023 for polls in his province but lat­er he backtracked. He men­tioned that the fresh wave of terrorism has been tak­ing place in the northwest­ern province on a daily ba­sis, so in such a situation elections should be post­poned till October 8. He said major terrorist activities in­clude cross-border firing in North Waziristan, an impro­vised explosive device (IED) blast on an army vehicle in Kohat, heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan on March 15, un­known terrorists firing on Khyber’s Bara Police Station on March 19. The Gover­nor further mentioned that a terrorist attack took on a police station in DI Khan followed by a search oper­ation by the army, resulting in the martyrdom of three army soldiers on the night between March 21 and 22. He mentioned the recent incident in which a con­voy was ambushed in South Waziristan resulting in the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from the Inter-Services Intelli­gence (ISI) and injuries to seven other personnel. The governor, in the letter, fur­ther said that since the ECP has postponed the date for general elections of Punjab to October 8, it is also sug­gested that the same date should be appointed for the general elections in KP.