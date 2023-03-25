Share:

The most surprising development in international relations continues to have positive spillover effects in the region and is an interesting case study to consider when it comes to a number of conflict hotspots around the world. Following the détente facilitated by China, this week Saudi Arabian and Iranian foreign ministers spoke by phone to mark the beginning of Ramzan and have agreed to meet “soon” to start the process of reopening embassies and consulates.

This is an extremely encouraging development considering how this rivalry has held the Middle East hostage for a while, and its impact has spilled over into other regions as well, most particularly South Asia. The impact has been devastating as proxy wars were fought in several countries such as Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and even Pakistan.

As per reports, the two ministers have agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon, which is expected to be the next step in the normalisation of relations between the two countries, seven years after they were severed. In addition to the resumption of diplomatic ties, the two countries are now moving forward with implementing security and economic cooperation deals that were signed more than 20 years ago.

In terms of furthering stability and peace in the Middle East, this development is set to have a profound impact. In fact, Syria is already witnessing the results as reports are pouring in of an impending Saudi return to Damascus after ties were cut at the beginning of the Syrian war. Given the tumultuous history of bilateral relations between these two countries, this rapprochement only illustrates that normalisation of ties is indeed a possibility. Perhaps this is something that Islamabad and New Delhi should consider given how the longstanding conflict has had severely adverse consequences for the two countries and the region at large.