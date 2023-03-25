Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the rulers who were afraid of the power of the people had filled the whole of Lahore with containers.

Taking to Twitter, he said let alone allowing those coming from other cities, even the route of Lahore was blocked by placing containers.

He requested the people to reach the rally even by walking. The government had tried to block all the ways leading up to the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally and the metro service was also blocked in this regard.