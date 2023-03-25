Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zi­aullah Langu on Friday chaired meeting regarding recently rains with an aim to deal any possible situation in the area by video link.

The meeting was attended by respective deputy commis­sioners, Coordinator of Chief Minister Musa Jan Achakzai, DG Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) Faisal Tariq, Amanullah and Director PDMA Faisal Panizai.

Deputy commissioners including Director General PDMA gave a briefing on the occasion. The PDMA DG in­formed about the situation and measures taken due to rains in the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to deal with any possible situation during rains in the province in the meeting. The minister direct­ed the district administration and concerned departments to remain high alert.

He said that the govern­ment would provide all possi­ble support to PDMA, district administration and rescue or­ganisations in relief work.

Special teams should be formed to provide timely as­sistance to citizens and pro­tect the lives and property during heavy rains, he noted.

He said that in any emer­gency, additional teams should be kept ready to pro­tect precious human lives,

The PDMA DG told the meet­ing that all arrangements have been finalised in the light of the directives of the chief min­ister and the home minister. He said that PDMA was always ready to deal with any odd sit­uation on an emergency basis, saying that missionaries and staff of PDMA were present in rain-affected areas.