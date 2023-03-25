Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul aziz directed police to recover the missing Zubair ahmed Khan, advisor to former CM Punjab, by utilizing all the resources and to produce him before court on March 31.

“The investigators of Race Course Police Station should conduct geo-fencing of crime scene besides using latest technology to trace out the whereabouts of abducted person. also, the police should draw sketches of suspected kidnappers to sensitize the public about their identities,” the judge of apex court observed. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chauhdry Abdul Aziz issued these directions after Secretary interior and Secretary defense submitted their replies expressing unawareness about whereabouts of Zubair ahmed Khan, who was allegedly abducted from outside of his office in Rawalpindi. when the court took up hearing in high profile case, Defense Lawyer Sardar abdul Razziq, advocate General punjab Jalil akhter, Sp potohar Division Muhammad Waqas and ASP Civil Lines Anam Sher were also present in the courtroom.

The counsels for secretaries of ministries of defense and interior appeared before court and submitted their replies in response to petition filed by son of abducted person. They apprised the court that they had no knowledge about the whereabouts of Zubair ahmed Khan. Sardar abdul Razziq, the prosecutor, argued that dG Fia and dG Anti Corruption Department Punjab had also denied the custody of his client but the police could not make any breakthrough in the high profile case. On this, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice asked Sp potohar division waqas Khan about the progress made by the investigators so far in the kidnapping case. Sp waqas Khan replied the investigation is underway in the kidnapping case and police are using all the available resources to recover the abducted person from captivity of the kidnappers.

The judge ordered police to recover the abducted person by using all the available resources and produce him before court on March 31. it may be noted that Saad ahmed, the son of Zubair Khan, filed a petition before LHC Rawalpindi Bench for recovery of his missing father while making federal and provincial governments, Secretary interior, Secretary defense, iG punjab, dG Fia and dG Anti Corruption Department as respondents. He pleaded that his father was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from outside of his house on March 8 and shifted him to unknown location. He said the efforts to contact his missing father bore no fruit. The court had accepted the petition and ordered the government and other departments for recovery of Zubair ahmed Khan, the advisor to former CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.