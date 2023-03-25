Share:

LAHORE - Meezan Bank won the Corporate Challenge Cup title after beating Jaffar Brothers by one run in the final at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Meezan Bank, batting first, scored 153-7 with Mohsin Parvaiz hitting 43 runs, Rizwan Akram 41 and Shan Khan 25. Irfan Zulfiqar dismissed three players.

In reply, Jaffar Brothers scored 152 runs with M Salman scoring 40 runs. Shan Khan claimed three wickets and was named player of the final. Rana Tahir of Descon (372 runs) was awarded the best batsman of the tournament, M Faisal of Netsol best bowler (12 wickets), AMT’s Ali Butt best wicketkeeper and Ali Raza best fielder. In the end, a closing ceremony was held in which the winning team of the tournament was given the glittering trophy while prizes were also distributed among the winners and top performers.

Renowned journalist Mazhar Barlas was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said: “It is very important to have cricket competitions in the corporate sector. Our mission is to provide the best cricket environment and facilities to the teams.”