LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sa­hiwal, where he inspected vari­ous free flour centres setup un­der the Punjab government Free Flour package. Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed and Deputy Commissioner Ikram ul Haq were also with him. The provincial minister while reviewing the arrangements at flour points established in Nawaz Sharif Park and Panah gah Sahiwal Club said that the Punjab government had made a historic package of provid­ing free flour to the poor. He said that the free flour was be­ing distributed to more than one 15 million families across the province. He said that the Punjab government was giving great relief to the poor in spite of limited financial resources. Bilal Afzal directed the officers to provide proper guidance for registration to the unregistered persons as well. He said that the SMS should be sent to as many citizens as possible for regis­tration. The minister further directed that a full publicity campaign should be conducted for the awareness of the citizens so that more and more deserv­ing people can benefit from this facility in the holy month of Ramzan. The minister assured that he would help removing the issues being faced by Bena­zir Income Support Program and Punjab Information Tech­nology Board (PITB) during the flour distribution so that the destitute may get targeted relief smoothly. Meanwhile, Punjab government is taking all pos­sible steps to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers to achieve the pro­duction targets. Provincial Care­taker Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy S.M Tanveer said this while presiding over the 56th session of Punjab Seed Council on Friday. During the meeting, 56 new varieties of agricultural commodity of pub­lic and private sector were ap­proved, which included variet­ies of Paddy, Hybrid Maize, Oats, Gram, Groundnut, Rye, Sun­flower, Sesame, Barseem, Dates, Wheat and Cotton. Provincial Minister gave approval for the general cultivation of 56 new varieties while directing to sub­mit DNA fingerprint reports of 7 different crop varieties within 15 days. SM Tanveer directed to set up a sub-committee “Green Revolution 2” to review the problems faced in various types of crops. He also congratulated agricultural scientists for de­veloping these varieties and directed to further improve the research trials. He also di­rected to make variety regis­tration and DNA fingerprinting mandatory for the approval of agricultural commodity types. He further said that the current government was paying special attention to the production of quality seeds so that per acre agriculture production could be boosted ultimately helping to increase domestic exports. On the occasion, Secretary Agricul­ture emphasized on introducing modern harvesting technol­ogy. He urged the agricultural scientists to discover varieties that could be profitable for five years or more in the field while keeping production costs low. He said that new varieties of crops with resistance were be­ing prepared so that the attack of diseases on the crops could be minimized. While giving in­structions to maintain the qual­ity while discovering new types of agricultural commodities, he said that instead of discovering more types, such types should be discovered which could give better results in the field. Agri­culture Secretary declared the DNA fingerprinting report man­datory to protect the rights of pure seeds and breeders’ rights