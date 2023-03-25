Share:

Peshawar - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar to improve industry-academia links. On Friday, sCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and Director Office of research, Innovation, MoU inked to strengthen industry-academia links and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar Dr Nasru Minallah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Chamber House. SCCI Advisory Committee member Dr Khalid, Manager University-Industry Linkage, UET Peshawar Dr Tariq Khalil, Office Manager of the university Dr Jawad, and others were present on this occasion.

Ishaq described the signing of the MoU with UeT peshawar as a landmark step towards strengthening industry-academia ties, adding that SCCI had begun a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities. he elaborated that the MoU aims to equip graduates and young students with technical skills in addition to completing their academic careers, allowing them to obtain immediate employment opportunities in the market.

The chamber president also informed the meeting that SCCI had recently signed a Memorandum of Corporation (MoC) with the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) as part of the German Organization - GIZ TEVTA Support Program. He stated that under the Program, SCCI and KpTeVTa will collaborate to conduct capacity building and onthe-job training sessions to improve the skills of youths/graduates.