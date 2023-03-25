Share:

MULTAN - The Nishtar College of Nurs­ing held a walk on Tubercu­losis (TB) to sensitise the public about the disease and its complications here on Friday.

Led by Nishtar Medi­cal University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, and Principal (NCN) Salma Per­veen, the walk began from the college and culminated at Nishtar Tower and was participated by senior staff nurses and students.

The participants were carrying banners and plac­ards inscribed with mes­sages including “TB is a cur­able disease” and “patients can recover through its timely treatment”.

Addressing the partici­pants, Dr Rana Altaf urged upon coordinated efforts for curing TB and said that timely screening and treatment can help fast recovery. He lauded the efforts of organisers and advised them to keep hold­ing awareness walks about different diseases.