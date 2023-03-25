Share:

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak said that 776, 572 free flour bags were dis­tributed across Multan division so far under Ramazan package.

189,518 bags of flour were dis­tributed at trucking points in one day as flour was being supplied at 82 flour trucking points in Mul­tan division. Chairing a meeting here Friday to review meeting the Ramazan package, he said that all the centres were fully restored af­ter the rain and the arrangements underway to make all the centres operational again.

The commissioner ordered to increase the checking counters to facilitate the citizens, adding that Punjab government has given an ideal Ramazan package for the deserving segment of the society.

He appealed to the citizens to take benefit from the govern­ment’s subsidy on the wheat floor by showing patience. The rush has reduced by establishing more flour points in the district. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

NOTICES SERVED TO OVER 10 CONTRACTORS, SHOPKEEPERS FOR THROWING DEBRIS, WASTE

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served no­tices to over 10 contractors and shopkeepers for throwing debris and waste on roads and footpaths.

Enforcement cell MWMC led by Incharge Faheem Lodhi raided and gave an ultimatum to those throw­ing debris to remove it themselves within 24 hours.

MWMC has decided to do full en­forcement to keep the city clean as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob ordered the activation of the enforcement cell after taking charge. Shahid Yaqoob said that those who threw the debris and garbage out­side have destroyed the beauty of the city of saints. He said that the properties would also be sealed now who litter the city under Local Government Act. Shahid Yaqoob said that they were providing full support to WASA for drainage and sanitation during rains. The com­pany has started cleanliness in suburban Union Councils outside the city limits. Shahid Yaqoob ap­pealed to the business community and citizens to avoid throwing gar­bage and debris on roads and to cooperate with the company re­garding cleanliness.