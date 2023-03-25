Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Cables has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pak Alliance for Math & Science Welfare Trust (PAMS) to partner for employee volunteering through STEAM Pakistan. STEAM Pakistan is a collaboration between the Malala Fund and the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.

Pakistan Cables will partner with STEAM Pakistan by putting forward volunteers that will promote subjects of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) among students of secondary classes of government schools through experiential learning.

Pakistan Cables Ltd. is an active advocate of the UN’s sustainable development goals – SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Female Empowerment). Previously having rolled out ASCEND, its flagship initiative, to promote science and engineering related fields by offering scholarships and internships among female students among leading public sector engineering universities of Pakistan. The collaboration for STEAM Pakistan is the second major initiative by the Company illustrating its commitment to youth empowerment.