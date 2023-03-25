Share:

Peshawar - The Capital City Police Peshawar arrested a ringleader of a burglars’ gang active in the suburban localities of the city on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Ahad, a resident of Surizai Upper, who along with his accomplices used to steal valuables from houses during the night. They also recovered a stolen cash amount of Rs.50,000/- and arms from his possession, said the police spokesman. The arrested accused during the initial investigation confessed to various burglary incidents and also revealed the names of his other accomplices. A special team headed by DSP Saddar, Mohammad Ali has been constituted to arrest other members of the gang. Further investigation was underway.