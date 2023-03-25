Share:

The Punjab police continued crackdowns against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and arrested several activists and local leaders.

Punjab police conducted a raid at PTI senior leader – a candidate from PP-158 – Mehtab Hussain’s residence in Lahore but he was not present at home.

In Multan, the police arrested the son of former MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari in a raid and arrested PTI workers across the district.

The residence of Arslan Butt – a former staff officer of Shahbaz Gill – was also raided by the police in Burewala but he was not present at his home.

Moreover, police teams also arrested several PTI workers during raids in other cities including Mian Channu, Lodhran, Vehari and Faisalabad.