ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police Friday submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a ‘list of all the cases’ registered against the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition moved by Asad Umar and other PTI leaders through their counsels Malik Tariq Mehmood Noon Advocate, Amna Ali Advocate and others.

During the hearing, the state counsel informed the court that all the record is available online and the police department has not sealed any FIR. However, the IHC bench directed the state counsel to provide the details of all the cases. At this, a DSP (Legal) appeared before the court and submitted the details of cases registered against the PTI leaders.

The IHC bench said in written order, “The DSP (Legal) Islamabad Police has provided a list of all the cases registered within the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Capital Territory against each of the petitioners.” It added that the said list also mentions the FIR numbers, the date of registration and the police station where they are registered. Justice Aurangzeb said, “This list is being made a part of the record. Now that the information sought by the petitioners has been brought on the record, the petitioners are at liberty to apply for bail from the court of competent jurisdiction.

The instant petition stands disposed of in the above terms.” In this matter, the PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Dr Shahzad Waseem, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas and Hammad Azhar moved the court seeking protective bail as well as the information qua FIRs against them in Islamabad. The petition stated that it has come to knowledge of the petitioners that some FIRs have been registered against them in Police Stations Ramna, Golra and other police stations in Islamabad and kept them sealed.