Share:

MARDAN - The distribution of free flour has been severely disrupted since the first day due to the district administration’s poor and inadequate arrangements, locals and officials informed. according to sources, the district administration has established a Mega Centre in the Mardan Sports Complex to distribute free flour to the poor and deserving people.

From morning to evening, elderly men and women were humiliated for receiving a free flour bag. Long lines of people formed to get free flour early in the morning on the first day of Ramadan, with the majority of citizens complaining that they arrived at the sports complex early in the morning and stood in lines all day to get free flour, but they were unable to get free flour until Iftari time. On this occasion, locals strongly criticised the district administration, claiming that we are being humiliated as a result of the district administration’s poor and inadequate arrangements and facilities.

They added that they arrived in the morning and that it is now evening, but our turn has not arrived. according to the administration, the district administration chose 20 flour dealers to attend the Mardan Sports Complex, but only 12 were present, and 8 refused to come to the mega centre, depriving citizens of free flour. The citizens demanded from the government and the district administration that the number of flour dealers and counters should be increased in the sports complex and a separate place should be allocated for women so that the citizens can avoid being further humiliated for getting free flour