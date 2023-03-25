ISLAMABAD - Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Friday said that Imran Khan was willing to talk to the ‘establishment’ and not the government.
The PML-N leader said that last year the government had tried to develop a consensus on the economic policies but that offer was rejected by the then-prime minister. "He [Imran Khan] has offered to talk to the establishment, with the military leadership but not the political leadership. Despite the fact that the present government was willing to talk on so many occasions, Imran kept on insisting and went to the extent of trying to approach the present leadership of the Pakistan Army,” he said while responding to a question during his conversation with the foreign media correspondents here. Asif said before that, Khan approached former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa through the president, tried negotiating with him and offered him an extension for life. “He has not offered the present government a dialogue or negotiations. However, we are ready to talk for the sake of peace in our country to have a consensus on some major issues,” he added. “We’re not in favour of a transitional dialogue but a comprehensive one that covers everything,” he highlighted.
Kh Asif slammed the PTI chairman for blaming the US for conspiracy to topple his government. After blaming US for conspiracy, Imran Khan is now seeking its help, he said. He said Imran Khan blamed the United States for conspiracy against his government first and now seeking its help.
Speaking to foreign media persons along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Asif said that Imran Khan’s political journey started with a cypher. “And today Shireen Mazari has written a letter to the United States for help [...] the country which was being accused for the conspiracy against Pakistan or conspiracy against Imran Khan’s government, the same people are now asking for help and rescue from the perpetrators of a foreign conspiracy.” He said this is a sum of Khan’s journey since his dismissal from the government through the vote of no-confidence and today to “his SOS to the United States”.
Speaking about the recent clashes between the PTI supporters and the police, Kh Asif said that there is a possibility they might escalate and get into an ugly situation. “Imran Khan is a desperate man, he has demonstrated violence in the last few weeks and this has never happened in Pakistan,” he said, reiterating that the political governments have never resorted to “organised” violence. The minister said that the government still has the ability to control violence triggered by Imran Khan and his supporters.
Talking about the former premier’s appearances before the court, Asif said that nowhere in the world has ever an accused refused to appear in court. “And his appearance in the court is accepted while sitting in the car and he actually attacks the courts or the courts are mobbed by his supporters.” “Whenever he appears, the courts are intimidated, they come under pressure, face threats. And when police are sent to his home to arrest him, the police are attacked with Molotov cocktails and firing,” he continued.
This has never happened in Pakistan before. Even during Imran’s regime, and in the past too, opposition leaders were arrested and they surrendered in a dignified manner,” he said, adding that they never physically contested their arrest, never abused or maligned the courts whatever victimization took place. Recalling the time when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were arrested, Asif said that there was never this kind of resistance when they were detained. “I was picked up from Embassy Road and remained in jail for almost six months. It has been almost three years but my wife and son still appear in courts. The victimization of the opposition [during Imran’s government] was unprecedented.”
However, he said that the coalition government never resorted to political victimization during its tenure. He further said that the incumbent government is governing the country under circumstances that are difficult administratively, financially and politically.