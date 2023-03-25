Share:

According to recent data published by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national Covid-19 positivity rate has jumped to three percent in the last 24 hours alone. Main metropolises like Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore have been reporting the highest number of cases, with one reported death in the previous week. This sudden rise can only be attributed to state neglect as no preventative measures have been implemented, nor awareness created despite the gradual rise in case count. It is imperative that we act now when the outbreak is still manageable, especially since neither our economy, healthcare system nor the citizenry can bear the impact of the pandemic returning.

It was back in September of 2022 that Covid cases started rolling in, gradually increasing as time passed. As of right now, 168 new cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in Karachi has jumped to 6.11 percent, Lahore 5.51 percent and Islamabad 3.99 percent. The response to this impending health crisis has been unsatisfactory, to say the least. The NCOC itself has only issued warnings and advised people to wear masks in public places but other, more comprehensive, measures have not been implemented. Neither has the government stressed the importance of abiding by such rules and regulations. Mum seems to be the word surrounding this comeback and ultimately, this may lead us to a crisis that we do not want to battle keeping in mind the status quo.

Pakistan is already suffering from a never-ending political crisis and economic turmoil that has threatened the complete collapse of the state. A new wave out Covid-19 is bound to cause irrecoverable damage and may push us towards the edge of a breakdown. We lack governance, prompt directives for such problems, are suffering from food insecurity and high inflation that has undoubtedly rendered medical attention unaffordable by the masses as well. Our country cannot handle such a sudden and drastic transmission of cases and the government especially should be aware of this and must take action accordingly.