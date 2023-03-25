Share:

Peshawar - Breaking the 49 years highest inflation record since 1974, pakistan where around 22 percent of people were already living below the poverty line, may witness a significant increase in malnutrition and stunting among pregnant and lactating mothers and children due to substantial increase in prices of daily use commodities in the wake of last year’s devastated floods that has caused about USD 40 billion losses to the government kitty.

The pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS) report 2023 has revealed that in February last, inflation in the country surged to a record 31.5 percent, which is the highest in the last 49 years since 1974, resulting in record increase in prices of daily use agriculture and non-agriculture commodities including vegetables, fruits, milk and meat prices in open markets in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The economic, agriculture and health experts feared that such scenario might aggravate problems of stunting, underweight and overweight in children and anaemia, Zinc and vitamin A deficiencies in pregnant and lactating mothers could lead to premature births and underweight and weaker neonatal. Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of Swabi University told APP that the country where the lower middle-income poverty rate was about $ 3.2 per day and upper middle income poverty rate was around $ 5.5 per day, is likely to push additional 1.9 million household including 12.1 million people into poverty in the wake of the last year floods devastations that played havoc to all socioeconomic sectors including agriculture, livestock and food services. Resultantly, he said the national poverty ratio was likely to increase by 2.4 to four percent, thus around 26 percent of the country’s population may face great problems to get balanced food, quality health, water and natal care services. “Normally, 15 to 20pc increase in prices of daily used items including meat, chicken, vegetables, pulses, dairy products and fruits were being witnessed during Ramazan and activation of price-control committees were inevitable to control soaring prices of the food items in the open market,” he said. In Peshawar, one KG meat of large animal was being sold at Rs800, a dozen eggs on Rs300, one KG milk and yogurt on Rs200, potato on Rs80, tomato on Rs110, onion on Rs150, apple on Rs300, strawberry on Rs300 and lemon on Rs200 per KG which was beyond of purchasing powers of the poor and local income groups.

The National Nutrition Survey has revealed that four out of 10 children under five years of age i.e. 40.2 percent were stunted, 28.9pc underweight, 9.5pc overweight and 17.7pc suffer from wasting (under height). In rural areas, unnourished children were recorded more compared to urban areas of Pakistan. In urban areas, 34.8pc children stunted, 16.2per wasting, 24pc underweight and 9.6 percent overweight while in rural areas 43.2percent suffered from stunting, 18.6 pc wasting, 31.6pc underweight and 9.4 pc overweight. As many as around 12 million children were underweight i.e. 40pc in KP, 48.3pc in newly merged districts (NMD), 46.6pc in Gilgit Baltistan, 46.6pc in Balochistan, 45.5pc in Sindh, 36.4pc in Punjab, 32.6 in ICT and 39.3percent in Azad Kashmir. Similarly, 15 pc unnourished children were suffering from wasting, 15.3pc in Punjab, 23.3pc in Sindh, 18.9pc in Balochistan, 16.1 in AJK, 23pc in NMD and 12.1pc in ICT. Similarly, 12.9pc children were overweight in KP, 9.9pc in Punjab, 5.2pc in Sindh, 16.7 pc in Balochistan, 13.4pc in AJK, 18.6pc in NMD and 5.8pc in ICT. “Anaemia, deficiencies of Vitamin A, haemoglobin and zinc were major causes of stunting in children and underweight birth,” said Dr Riaz Khan, children specialist at Govt hospital Pabbi Nowshera while talking to APP. he termed inadequate nutrition among mothers during pregnancy as one of the main reasons for malnutrition among children leading to stunting and underweight.

The unnourished children and mothers suffer from depression and anxiety, cardio-respiratory disorders and low immunity and poor wound healing and concentration in studies and jobs.