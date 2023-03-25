Share:

Rawalpindi - prison overcrowding is one of the key problems being faced by the administration which can also lead to insanitary, violent conditions that are harmful to the physical and mental well-being of inmates. Besides, non-provision of gas, water and sewerage are the other major issues haunting the inmates housed in adiala Jail.

The jail administration is constructing 8 new barracks out of which 4 would be completed in June 2023 but shortage of funds has slowed down the pace of construction work. Superintendent adiala Jail asad Javed warraich said this while briefing the Commissioner Rawalpindi division liaquat Ali Chattha upon his visit to the prison here on Friday. additional Session Judge (aSJ) islamabad Zeba Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner was briefed that the jail administration is not only conducting various educational and vocational courses for prisoners but also organizing programs to celebrate national and religious days/ festivals. “a well-equipped hospital with professional doctors is also located in the jail where prisoners are being provided adequate health facilities,” said asad Javed warraich. The jail administration has three ambulances to provide emergency medical cover to inmates while legal experts are also providing legal aid to the needy inmates, said superintendent adding that hygienic and quality food is also being provided to the prisoners by the jail administration.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, while speaking on the occasion, pledged that he would bring the matters into notice of authorities concerned for the earlier solution. He also paid a visit to barracks of juveniles and women, kitchen, hospital, PCO and interacted with the prisoners detained there. He also asked the women inmates about facilities being provided by the jail administration. He expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness of the jail. He said that the jail administration should treat the inmates in such a good manner so that they live a normal and responsible life once getting out of jail. Earlier, Superintendent adiala Jail asad Javed warraich accorded a warm welcome to the Commissioner upon his arrival in the jail while a smart contingent of police also presented a salute.