A court in the Balochistan capital granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and PTI focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi in a case registered over inciting public.

The judicial magistrate approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 when Mr Niazi was produced before him amid tight security. Members of Insaf Lawyers Forum and journalist Hafeezullah Niazi were present in the court during the hearing.

The judge rejected a plea filed by police seeking five-day physical remand of the the political leader.

The Quetta police took custody of Mr Niazi from the Islamabad police a day earlier after a case was registered against him at the Airport police station for allegedly provoking people to hold protests in the city. Police said several PTI workers were arrested over protests earlier this month, adding that the detained suspects had named Hassaan Niazi during interrogation.

A day earlier, a district court approved one-day transit remand of the PTI leader to the Quetta police. The police had requested the transit remand to produce him before the judicial magistrate of Quetta, which was approved by the court.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas ordered that Niazi should be produced by the investigating officer in the court on March 25.

A district and sessions court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of Hassaan Niazi and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with intervening in the affairs of the state.

Mr Niazi was presented before Magistrate Mureed Abbas on completion of his five-day physical remand and the investigation officer pleaded to the court for extending the remand, saying his accomplice had been found but the pistol and vehicle were yet to be found. However, the court rejected the plea.