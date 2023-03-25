Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed the Punjab interim government saying it was using tactics to stop workers from attending the Minar-e-Pakistan's "historic" rally.

While talking to media persons on Saturday, Qureshi termed the conduct of the Punjab government as biased and discriminatory. Claiming that the gathering would be historic, PTI central leader said that the provincial government has placed containers on the roads leading to the ground.

The former foreign minister also said that raids on the party workers which were started yesterday showed PDM’s worries. He claimed that 1500 to 1800 workers were arrested. He said that Dr Robina was arrested when she was examining her patients in the clinic.

Mr Qureshi said that the government was doing it despite the Lahore High Court's permission to hold the rally. The PTI leader urged the Lahorites to reach Minar-e-Pakistan crossing all the obstacles. He also alleged that the district administrations threatened the transporters with severe consequences if they provided transport to carry workers to attend the Lahore rally.

He said that today was a test for the people of Lahore. Despite the obstacles, he urged the people to reach Minar-e-Pakistan. Forbidding his workers to fight, he said, passion was a great weapon that could crush everyone. He said that today the question was if they were [enjoying] freedom? He also said that today the real freedom movement had started. He said that PTI Chairman's address would be important.