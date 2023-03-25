Share:

With great admiration and belief in the columns of your newspaper, I seek to bring to your kind notice that road accidents have become an everyday occurrence in our city.

Reckless driving of Minibuses and Public Coaches is a serious issue, which takes away many innocent lives in Karachi every year. Many accidents are caused by people driving these buses recklessly after being drunk or tipsy due to drugs, and also by people who fail to follow traffic rules, either deliberately or otherwise. I was a witness to one such accident a few weeks ago, where two buses indulged in racing to pick up the passenger first. While overtaking each other, one of the minibuses went on the footpath and hit the lady walking on the footpath. Although she survived the accident, she was grievously injured. Unfortunately, such episodes happen every day in various areas of Karachi.

Hence, through the pages of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to appeal to the transport association of Karachi to look into this matter and refrain such drivers from engaging in reckless driving and urge them to diligently follow traffic rules. This can help save a lot of innocent lives.

SYEDA MARYAM SALMAN,

Karachi.