LAHORE - Secre­tary Industries, Commerce, Invest & Skills Development Ehsan Bhutta paid a visit to the Punjab Tianjin Univer­sity of Technology (PTUT), Lahore, to commend the uni­versity’s efforts in establish­ing an e-Rozgar Centre. He interacted with e-employment graduates, who briefed him on their training programme. The e-Rozgar Centre, which is being established on a self-sustaining model under the direction of the Punjab gover­nor, aims to guide and support unemployed individuals. Sec­retary Bhutta emphasised the critical role that training cen­tres play in equipping young people with contemporary knowledge, enabling them to contribute to the country’s development. He praised the university administration for their efforts in operating the e-Rozgar Centre, emphasising the positive impact it would have on young people.