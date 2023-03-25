Share:

Over 100 acres land in occupancy for a shooting game without any legal framework, committee informed.

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Co­ordination was held on Friday at Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Sen­ator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and was attended by Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Kamran Michael and senior officers of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination along with its at­tached departments and agencies. Matters discussed included; year­wise audit details of the Gun and Country Club and briefing related to scope of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The min­istry while briefing the committee regarding audit details of the Gun and Country Club from June 2019 to June 2022 explained the issues related to the property and its man­agement and apprised the commit­tee of numerous irregularities that resulted from non-availability of staff that is well conversant with government rules. In addition, the committee was informed of an area of more than 100 acres that is in oc­cupancy for a shooting game with­out any legal framework. Chairman Committee stressed the need for laws in this regard and questioned the delay despite orders of the Su­preme Court in 2020.

The committee was informed that laws related to dealing with related matters were being formu­lated. The committee stressed the need for expediting the process of law formulation and summoned the Ministry of Law officials for consultation on the matter in the next meeting. It was asserted that the management committee of the Gun and Country Club must be summoned in the next meeting as well. It was asserted that a letter must be written to the Cabinet Di­vision on behalf of the committee so that issue related to the matter may be resolved at the earliest. Chairman Committee asserted that this national asset is being ex­ploited and all out efforts must be made to ensure that this practice is curbed. Deliberating over the scope of the Ministry of Inter-Pro­vincial Coordination the Commit­tee was informed regarding details of the related departments. The committee was informed that IPC came into existence in 1972 and was re-established as a Division in 1996 and abolished and re-estab­lished in March 2007. It was con­verted to a full-fledged Ministry in 2008. Function of the Ministry and organizations that fall within its ambit include the Pakistan Veteri­nary Medical Council Islamabad, Legislation covering all aspects of sports affairs and matters ancil­lary thereto, Administrative Con­trol of Board established for the promotion and development of sports under the Sports (Develop­ment and Control Ordinance, 1962 (XVI of 1962), Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board and the Federal Land Commission. The Committee while reviewing details of the ministry’s working especial­ly in relation to sports and cricket directed the ministry to expand its talent search to areas outside the urban areas. The committee also emphasized the need for develop­ing a sports ground in every dis­trict. The committee was informed that sports are a devolved subject since the 18th Amendment. How­ever, a broad guideline regarding this matter could be shared with provincial sports boards.