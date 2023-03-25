Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore.

Sheikh Rasheed and Imran Khan exchanged views on the political situation and held consultations for approaching the Supreme Court (SC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision for postponing the Punjab elections.

Rasheed said that PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan power show will break all previous records of attendance. He slammed the rulers by saying that they turned blind to take vengeful actions against the opposition. He also condemned the arrests of PTI workers across the country.

Earlier in the day, Rasheed filed a plea in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry for election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, President Arif Alvi, the federation and the Election Commission of Pakistan were made respondents in the plea.

The plea stated that the caretaker government should now be dissolved and a new setup should be in place.

The plea further stated that the court should direct the ECP to hold the elections within 90 days.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab.