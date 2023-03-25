Share:

ISLAMABAD - Judicial Council (SJC) as per Procedure of Enquiry Rules, 2005 has initiated basic process on the complaints filed against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a Supreme Court judge.

The Registrar, who is also the Sec­retary of Supreme Judicial Coun­cil, Ishrat Ali, asked advocate Mian Dawood and other complainants to file affidavits in support of his alle­gations levelled in the complaints under Section 5(3) of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enqui­ry Rules, 2005.

Four complaints have been filed against the incumbent judge of the Supreme Court for amassing illegit­imate assets and misconduct.

Mian Dawood, a Lahore based law­yer, on February 23 had filed a com­plaint against Justice Naqvi for al­legedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court is­sued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution and accused the judge of “misconduct” and “amass­ing illegitimate assets”.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, on March 4 had urged the Supreme Judi­cial Council (SJC) to initiate inqui­ry against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi for allegedly committing mis­conduct in view of certain viral audio clips released on the social media.

PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Ra­sheed and Council’s Chairperson Ex­ecutive Committee Hasan Raza Pa­sha, on March 10 had also filed the complaint on behalf of the apex reg­ulatory body of the lawyers, request­ing the SJC hold an inquiry into the alleged conversation of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi about fixation of a case before a particular bench or judge (Justice Naqvi). It has asked the SJC to initiate “proper proceed­ings” on information regarding Jus­tice Naqvi’s “assets worth crores of rupees” which was circulating in the media. Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan on March 22 filed a complaint with the SJC by submitting that Jus­tice Naqvi’s conduct was unbecom­ing of a judge and he was guilty of misconduct within the meaning of Sub-Clause (b) of Clause (5) of Ar­ticle 209 of the Constitution, read with Rule 3(l)(i) of the SJC Proce­dure of Enquiry 2005.

According to the PBC complaint, Justice Naqvi “attempted to manage and legalize his income through sale of property” in 2021 for Rs60 million, while the property was purchased in Gujranwala for Rs4.7 million.

“The respondent manoeuvred to revise his tax returns of 2021, mul­tiple times, in an attempt to justify his income. This assertion gets for­tified by the facts that a plot of Gul­berg III, Lahore was declared as of the value of Rs.60 million, the val­ue whereof was later pushed up to Rs.72 million. This purchase was ad­ministered by the respondent upon sale of the above-referred property in Gujranwala”.

The PBC complaint stated that the assets of the judge present a lucid picture of his assets being dispro­portionate from the source of his lawfully earned income, adding that the property called Allied Plaza (Civ­il Lines Gujranwala) was never de­clared by the judge despite its own­ership being held by him.

It continued that “the two sons of the respondent hold their law office in Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Lahore. The course of litigation regarding its rent was initially decided against the said sons by Chairman EPTB. However, the respondent managed the de­cision later to tilt in favour of his sons, by Federal Secretary Reli­gious Affairs (the Appellate Body). Reportedly the respondent judge promotes legal practice of his two sons namely Syed Ali Irtiza Naqvi and Syed Ali Murtaza Naqvi (Advo­cates) having around 5 years of le­gal standing at the bar”.

It added that the fact may be in­quired into while examining “the list of innumerable important cas­es wherein they rendered legal ser­vices to many high profile clients. The general perception in the le­gal fraternity is that the respondent judge has been using his official in­fluence in patronizing his son’s legal practice which is a serious breach of the code of conduct”.