LAHORE - Speakers have urged political parties to stop egocentric attitudes and do politics for the country by ig­noring interests of their par­ties. They were addressing a seminar on ‘current political challenges and way forward ‘ organised by Friends Discus­sion Forum (FDF) here on Fri­day. Mian Abdul Waheed ex Advisor to Governor Punjab, Ehsan Batalvi patron PDF, Sa­man Arooj Journalist, Shahid Mehmood Butt Ex MPA PML-N, Zeba Naz PTI leader, Ch Mu­dassar Adam president Anj­man Tajran Abid Market and political analysts Rashid Hi­jazi, Syed Muhammad Ali Jaf­fari, Raza Ali Sheikh, Muham­mad Arif Butt and Professors Asma Hassan & Sarfraz Ali also spoke on the occasion. They said that the country cannot afford uncertainty and unrest and every stakeholder would have to do positive contribu­tion. There was a unanimity of views among the speakers that no single political force can present solution of the prevailing situation and way out lies only in united efforts. Some speakers said that the political and economic chal­lenges were becoming bad to worse with every passing day.