LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited the National Hockey Stadium and inspected the work of laying modern FIHapproved synthetic turf on Friday. He was accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan during his inspection visit.

Tariq Qureshi briefed the Adviser about the laying of new synthetic turf. Wahab Riaz said: “Hockey is our national game and new synthetic turf will provide a modern facility to emerging hockey players. The work of laying new synthetic turf will be completed soon.” He said that laying new synthetic turf will improve the game of hockey players. “After the upgradation of the National Hockey Stadium, we will be able to hold international hockey events at this great venue,” he added.