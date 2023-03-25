Share:

LAHORE - A week-long spring festival of the Uni­versity of Veterinary &Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore con­cluded here on Friday. Vice Chancellor Multan Univer­sity of Science & Technology/Former Dean Faculty of Vet­erinary Science UVAS Prof Dr Sarwar Khan presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed trophies among winners of contests while Prof Dr Abdullah Arijo from Sindh Agriculture Tandojam Uni­versity, Principal Officer Stu­dents Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor (Acting) Dr Muhammad Oneeb, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of faculty members and students from different departments of the UVAS were also present. The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) won overall first position, De­partment of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) got second and Institute of Bio­chemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) stood on third position. Drama, quiz, Naat-qiraat, post­er/model exhibition, floral decoration, music, photogra­phy, short film, bait bazi, Urdu and English poetry, standup comedy and egg fiesta, scouts contest and fun fair etc compe­titions featured in the festival