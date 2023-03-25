Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s star cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, will feature in the Lahore’s first evet Ramzan Cricket Tournament. Apart from Babar and Shadab, other notable players to feature in the event include Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali and Abid Ali. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, which is organised by a private cricket institute, with each side having the services of two international players.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is the chief organiser of the tournament. “Such a tournament is taking place in Lahore for the first time,” said Salman Butt during a press conference held here on Friday. “This event will unearth new talent as well.” The player of the match in each game will be awarded Rs30,000 by the organisers. The schedule of the tournament will be revealed in due course.