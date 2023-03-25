Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tech Valley Pakistan, in collaboration with Google for Education, PB Tech, and SpaceX/Starlink, met with Waseem Ajmal, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education, to discuss opportunities to enhance and improve connectivity in schools across Pakistan.

Tech Valley is proud to be working with a number of local telecom providers to enable access for students and teachers across Pakistan. Tech Valley is also very excited to invite SpaceX/Starlink to join in these conversations. The goal of Tech Valley is to continue to engage with local and global partners to provide internet and technology access to every student in the country, recognizing their critical role in learning and development in today’s world. The aim is to also work with rural and remote communities that have limited to no access so that it can be even more equitable in the delivery process. Tech Valley Pakistan aims to act as a system integrator, working with local and global partners to bundle education delivery services like software, hardware, and connectivity for education institutes. Tech Valley is exploring innovative solutions with multiple internet service providers to make connectivity more reliable and affordable for schools to achieve its goal.

Umar Farooq, CEO Tech Valley Pakistan, said, “We are committed to bring local and global partners together to improve the education delivery in Pakistan. It goes with our vision of “innovate, empower, engage” which we will achieve by collaborating with public and private sectors in Pakistan and around the world.”

During the meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Tech Valley Pakistan proposed a pilot project to serve as a model for other schools in the country. The project will demonstrate how the use of technology in education can enhance the quality of learning for students and give them the opportunity to be on par with the global economy. Tech Valley is committed to ensuring that every teacher and student in Pakistan has access to digital education, regardless of their socio-economic background.

The project’s initiative by Tech Valley Pakistan and its partners emphasises the power of collaboration and the essential role of technology in transforming education with a special focus on enabling communities of practice that will allow teachers from all parts of the country to work together. Tech Valley’s efforts will contribute to bridging the digital divide in Pakistan and ensuring that students have access to the necessary tools to succeed in the modern world.

This project aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Tech Valley Pakistan and its partners are dedicated to this goal, and their joint efforts will have a significant impact on the future of education in Pakistan.