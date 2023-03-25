Share:

MANSeHRA - Sub-Divisional Officer of Siran forest division along with two other officials were seriously wounded when their vehicle was hit by a van of timber smugglers on Motorway in Pano Dehri area of Mansehra district on Friday. Mudassir Hassan, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Siran forest area, informed journalists that the SDO had been seriously hurt in the event and had to undergo surgery in hospital. The patrolling jeep of the forest department started chasing the vehicle of the timber traffickers in Shinkiari. After being struck on the road, the jeep flipped over, badly injuring the three officers.

The police hurried to the scene and took the injured to a local hospital. The doctors sent SDO Adnan Khan and foresters Mohammad Rashad and Mohammad Naseem to Abbottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex Hospital for further treatment.

The ringleader of the timber smugglers in the Perhana region, Naeem Aslam, allegedly made many attempts to strike the patrolling vehicle, according to the forest department officers. The DFO reported that after patrolling the Siran forest range, the officials were en route to Mansehra. After filing the FIR, the police began a search to apprehend the timber traffickers.