HYDERABAD - The officers of the district administration here on Friday imposed Rs81,500 fine on 27 traders during visits to ensure compliance with the official rate list of the edible items in Ramazan. According to details, the Assistant Commissioner City taluka imposed Rs30,000 fine, AC Qasimabad Rs25,000, AC Latifabad Rs21,500 and AC Hyderabad Rs5,000. Some Rs20,000 were imposed on the traders selling expensive flour, Rs26,500 on the fruit vendors, Rs15,000 on the sellers of beef and mutton and Rs10,000 each on the sellers of milk and grocery. The officials warned 8 traders that they would be booked in the FIR if they continued to flout the official rate list.